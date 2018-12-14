GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 51,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 183,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 135,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,219,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,789 shares of company stock worth $4,460,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

