Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.78. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

GOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through October 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 165 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

