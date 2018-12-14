Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $9.86 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 168.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 91,816 shares in the company, valued at $912,651.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,494. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

