GlassCoin (GLS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. GlassCoin has a total market cap of $11,719.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlassCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GlassCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlassCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000078 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

GlassCoin Profile

GlassCoin (CRYPTO:GLS) is a coin. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,534,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,639 coins. GlassCoin’s official website is glasscoin.io. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GlassCoin

GlassCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlassCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlassCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlassCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlassCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlassCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.