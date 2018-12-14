GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Argus raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,862. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 164.99%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 110,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Candlestick

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.