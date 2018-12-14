GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stake Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,788.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,306,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,329,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,615,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 592,022 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $22,195,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,081,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,495,000 after acquiring an additional 327,721 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Argus lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.95 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 67.36%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

