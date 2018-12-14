Glencore (GLEN) Given a GBX 360 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN) has been given a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 387.86 ($5.07).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 290.55 ($3.80) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

