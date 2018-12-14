Glencore (GLEN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Glencore to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 387.86 ($5.07).

LON:GLEN traded down GBX 5.35 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 289.80 ($3.79). The company had a trading volume of 22,686,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

