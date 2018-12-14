Global Currency Reserve (GCR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,059.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $2.76 million and $6,059.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00052454 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00017244 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 105,083,496 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com.

Global Currency Reserve's official website is gcrcoin.com.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

