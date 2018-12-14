Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (BN) a €61.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.30 ($79.42) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.55 ($85.52).

Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

