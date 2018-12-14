Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $198.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $280.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.21.

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.83. 2,676,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,055. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $174.68 and a 52 week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

