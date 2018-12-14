Goldstrike Resources (GSR) Trading 25% Higher

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR)’s share price traded up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 104,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 103,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

About Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

