Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Good Times Restaurants updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.14. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 291,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

GTIM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/good-times-restaurants-gtim-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale small box' restaurant concept.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.