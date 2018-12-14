Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) CEO Brian E. Mueller Sells 30,000 Shares

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $3,341,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LOPE opened at $108.30 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $85.14 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,247,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,330,000 after acquiring an additional 346,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after acquiring an additional 310,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after acquiring an additional 283,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/grand-canyon-education-inc-lope-ceo-brian-e-mueller-sells-30000-shares.html.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.