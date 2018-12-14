Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Insider Sells $221,420.00 in Stock

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $108.30 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $85.14 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

