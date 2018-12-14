Grande West Transportation Group (BUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.67

Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 112450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21.

About Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

