Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Holdings Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,252 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.38% of Granite Construction worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Granite Construction by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,479,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $55.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Granite Construction stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $116,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,793.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/granite-construction-inc-gva-holdings-reduced-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.