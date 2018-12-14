Granite Construction Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $116,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,793.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GVA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. MKM Partners set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

