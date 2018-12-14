Graphcoin Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a market cap of $57,233.00 and $31.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00090018 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 11,355,183 coins and its circulating supply is 6,935,485 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.