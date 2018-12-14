Graphene 3D Lab (GGG) Shares Down 21.4%

Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG) shares fell 21.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 118,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 111,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

About Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

