GravityCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,260.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00011899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $719,303.00 and approximately $3,260.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.02129395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00139818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00173797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031367 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 1,860,912 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.