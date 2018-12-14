Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Momo were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,750,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MOMO. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Momo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Momo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.97.

Momo stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Momo had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-boosts-stake-in-momo-inc-momo.html.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.