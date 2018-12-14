Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 36,219 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Mattel by 12.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mattel by 10.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Mattel by 12.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mattel by 36.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 36,219 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (MAT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-sells-36219-shares-of-mattel-inc-mat.html.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.