Greif (GEF) Given New $53.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE GEF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,740. Greif has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Greif had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $987.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth $17,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Greif by 3,124.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 313,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 303,618 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Greif by 966.6% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 144,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 131,192 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Greif by 36.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 116,519 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 61.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.