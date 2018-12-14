GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.23

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 417253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Santander raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.88 million for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 362,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

