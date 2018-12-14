GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 3,843 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,893,000 after purchasing an additional 161,679 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,735.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $128,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $745,898 over the last 90 days. 40.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.72%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

