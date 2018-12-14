GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

Shares of NBL opened at $22.71 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

