GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $912,000 Position in Matson Inc (MATX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Matson were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,497,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,544,000 after acquiring an additional 268,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,667,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Matson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Matson by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 2,750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $109,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $224,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $35.10 on Friday. Matson Inc has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Matson had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Matson to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

