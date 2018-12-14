Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) & OptimumBank (OPHC) Critical Review

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guaranty Bancshares and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 17.35% 8.71% 0.92% OptimumBank 29.64% 32.67% 1.42%

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. OptimumBank does not pay a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and OptimumBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $86.06 million 4.10 $14.43 million $1.56 19.02 OptimumBank $4.76 million 1.44 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats OptimumBank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, bank-by-mail, direct deposit, cash and treasury management, ATM, and night depository services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of March 15, 2018, it had 28 banking locations across 20 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and Central Texas regions. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

