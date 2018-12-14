Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $256.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. First Analysis raised Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Gabelli raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.60.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $188.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $144.04 and a twelve month high of $239.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.16 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.14, for a total value of $451,489.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,190.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,190 shares of company stock worth $42,867,541 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,571,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 113,473 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 210,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,571,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.