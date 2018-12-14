Gunsynd PLC (LON:GUN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 18325357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gunsynd (GUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/gunsynd-gun-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-02.html.

About Gunsynd (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.