GWG (GWGH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GWGH. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GWG in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GWG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get GWG alerts:

GWGH stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191. GWG has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.96. GWG had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GWG will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GWG stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ owned approximately 0.61% of GWG at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

Read More: Buyback

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.