Halliburton (HAL) Stake Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,041 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $118,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAL opened at $29.91 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,796.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,928 shares of company stock worth $940,407 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

