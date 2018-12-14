Hardide’s (HDD) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Hardide (LON:HDD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

LON HDD opened at GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Monday. Hardide has a one year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.27 ($0.03).

Hardide (LON:HDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Hardide

Hardide Plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

