Harley-Davidson (HOG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Harley-Davidson traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 109066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,677,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,767,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/harley-davidson-hog-sets-new-12-month-low-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.