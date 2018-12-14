Harsco (HSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

HSC has been the topic of several other reports. Singular Research began coverage on Harsco in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Harsco from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of HSC opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.55. Harsco has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 18,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $513,482.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,809.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 114,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,982 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

