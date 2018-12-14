Hastings Group (HSTG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hastings Group (LON: HSTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/13/2018 – Hastings Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 243 ($3.18) to GBX 247 ($3.23). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Hastings Group had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/4/2018 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/27/2018 – Hastings Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Hastings Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating.

11/20/2018 – Hastings Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/19/2018 – Hastings Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 245 ($3.20).

11/15/2018 – Hastings Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 265 ($3.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hastings Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 269.90 ($3.53) to GBX 209.90 ($2.74). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Hastings Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Hastings Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Hastings Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 243 ($3.18). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Hastings Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/25/2018 – Hastings Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 300 ($3.92).

10/15/2018 – Hastings Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 257 ($3.36).

10/15/2018 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

HSTG stock opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.36) on Friday. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336.70 ($4.40).

Get Hastings Group Hldg PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 129,536 shares of Hastings Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £348,451.84 ($455,314.05).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Hldg PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group Hldg PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.