HB Fuller (FUL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded HB Fuller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on HB Fuller from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on HB Fuller from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.11.

NYSE:FUL opened at $41.29 on Monday. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $189,975.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,071.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,286,000 after buying an additional 415,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,809,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after buying an additional 335,020 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 299,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 135,205 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,140,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,564,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,495,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

