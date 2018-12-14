HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $243.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.42 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

