HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $834,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $387.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.31 and a 12-month high of $594.52.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.86.
In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total transaction of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.