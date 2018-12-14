HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000.

VIG stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $112.61.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

