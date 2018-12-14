HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,059 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,121,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $47.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

KO stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

