HCI Group Inc (HCI) Director Purchases $26,895.00 in Stock

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Director George Apostolou bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HCI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.22. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. HCI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $492.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.37.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. HCI Group had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HCI Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 595,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

