Head to Head Analysis: American Caresource (GNOW) & Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

American Caresource has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Caresource and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Caresource $10.02 million 0.01 -$13.30 million N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. $20.09 billion 1.06 $1.45 billion $2.21 15.69

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than American Caresource.

Profitability

This table compares American Caresource and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Caresource N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 11.71% 10.87% 5.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Caresource and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Caresource 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 0 4 6 0 2.60

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.60%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is more favorable than American Caresource.

Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Caresource does not pay a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of American Caresource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. beats American Caresource on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc. provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations. It owns and operates 13 urgent and primary care centers, including 2 in Georgia, 2 in Florida, 3 in Alabama, 4 in North Carolina, and 2 in Virginia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis. Fresenius Medical Care was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

