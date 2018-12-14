Head-To-Head Analysis: COMARCO (CMRO) and QUALCOMM (QCOM)

COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of COMARCO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMARCO and QUALCOMM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMARCO N/A N/A $840,000.00 N/A N/A QUALCOMM $22.73 billion 3.10 -$4.86 billion $3.19 18.21

COMARCO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QUALCOMM.

Risk and Volatility

COMARCO has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. COMARCO does not pay a dividend. QUALCOMM pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QUALCOMM has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares COMARCO and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMARCO N/A N/A N/A QUALCOMM -21.40% 26.21% 8.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for COMARCO and QUALCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMARCO 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 0 9 11 0 2.55

QUALCOMM has a consensus target price of $70.53, suggesting a potential upside of 21.41%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than COMARCO.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats COMARCO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMARCO Company Profile

Comarco, Inc. focuses on the monetization of its patent portfolio. The company intends to expand, protect, and monetize its patent portfolio through potential sale or licensing. Comarco, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, wideband CDMA, CDMA time division duplex, long term evolution, and/or fifth generation standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including automotive, Internet of things, mobile, data center, and healthcare for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides products and services for mobile health; products designed for the implementation of small cells; development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors; and software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators. In addition, it licenses chipset technology, and products and services for use in data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

