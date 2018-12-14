Head to Head Comparison: Summit Materials (SUM) versus Applied Minerals (AMNL)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Materials and Applied Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 1 9 0 2.90 Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Materials presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Summit Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 4.64% 6.74% 2.27% Applied Minerals -256.59% N/A -335.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Materials and Applied Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $1.93 billion 0.70 $125.80 million $0.93 13.00 Applied Minerals $2.44 million 3.53 -$14.91 million N/A N/A

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Summit Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Applied Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Materials has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Applied Minerals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company operates in the United States, British Columbia, and Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the tradename AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

