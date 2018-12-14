Head-To-Head Comparison: Vicor (VICR) and Orbit International (ORBT)

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vicor and Orbit International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Vicor does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicor and Orbit International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $227.83 million 5.88 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Orbit International $20.85 million 1.14 $1.79 million N/A N/A

Orbit International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vicor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicor and Orbit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 9.57% 16.53% 13.84% Orbit International 10.37% 14.93% 13.13%

Volatility & Risk

Vicor has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Vicor shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Vicor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Orbit International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vicor beats Orbit International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and front-end alternating currentDC solutions. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, industrial automation and equipment, medical diagnostics, rail transportation, and test and measurement instrumentation, as well as the computing, networking equipment, solid state lighting, and transportation markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment also designs and manufactures below-deck control products for naval combat systems and gun weapon systems; and provides systems integration, production engineering, integrated logistics support, and documentation control for leading defense industry prime contractors and U.S. Department of Defense procurement agencies, as well as foreign naval programs. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, command display units, and gun weapons system products. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

