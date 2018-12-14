Head to Head Comparison: ZIM (ZIMCF) & NII (NIHD)

ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) and NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ZIM alerts:

This table compares ZIM and NII’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM $500,000.00 0.28 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A NII $869.80 million 0.54 -$301.01 million N/A N/A

ZIM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NII.

Volatility & Risk

ZIM has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NII has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM and NII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM 119.80% 58.55% 52.53% NII -31.71% N/A -18.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZIM and NII, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM 0 0 0 0 N/A NII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of NII shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of ZIM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NII shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIM beats NII on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Company Profile

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company's ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services. The company also provides value-added services, including sports, music, and entertainment streaming capabilities; online education; and access to national and international WiFi hotspot networks. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 3.246 million subscriber units. The company markets its services through direct sales representatives, indirect sales agents, retail stores and kiosks, and other subscriber-convenient sales channels. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.