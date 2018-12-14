Head to Head Review: National CineMedia (NCMI) vs. Salon Media Group (SLNM)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Salon Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $426.10 million 1.34 $2.50 million $0.40 18.13 Salon Media Group $4.57 million 0.99 -$9.57 million N/A N/A

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Salon Media Group.

Dividends

National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Salon Media Group does not pay a dividend. National CineMedia pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 1.82% -50.31% 2.99% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

National CineMedia has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salon Media Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National CineMedia and Salon Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 2 2 0 2.50 Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.23%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.9% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Salon Media Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It is also involved in the sale of online and mobile advertising across its Noovie digital products, as well as through its Cinema Accelerator digital product and mobile app. The company offers its services to third-party theatre circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. National CineMedia, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Salon Media Group Company Profile

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business. It also hosts dynamic content, such as video, slideshows, and images. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

