Head-To-Head Review: SYMRISE AG/ADR (SYIEY) vs. Ecolab (ECL)

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) and Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Ecolab shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ecolab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SYMRISE AG/ADR and Ecolab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYMRISE AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A Ecolab 10.99% 19.13% 7.47%

Dividends

SYMRISE AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ecolab pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ecolab pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecolab has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Ecolab is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SYMRISE AG/ADR and Ecolab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYMRISE AG/ADR $3.38 billion N/A $305.48 million N/A N/A Ecolab $13.84 billion 3.23 $1.51 billion $4.69 32.94

Ecolab has higher revenue and earnings than SYMRISE AG/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SYMRISE AG/ADR and Ecolab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYMRISE AG/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ecolab 0 9 7 0 2.44

Ecolab has a consensus target price of $152.93, indicating a potential downside of 1.02%. Given Ecolab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecolab is more favorable than SYMRISE AG/ADR.

Summary

Ecolab beats SYMRISE AG/ADR on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SYMRISE AG/ADR

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturer of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. The Flavor segment develops, produces, and sells flavors and functional ingredients used in the production of foods, beverages, and health products. The Nutrition segments develops, produces, and sells functional ingredients and other solutions for use in foods, beverages, pet foods, aquacultures, and cosmetics. It operates in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

